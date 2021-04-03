NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle Sells 7,928 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

