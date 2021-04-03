Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

