NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.05.

NuCana stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

