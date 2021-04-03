Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.30 and last traded at $78.36. 22,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,923,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.