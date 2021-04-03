NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $108.00 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $108.00 million and approximately $81.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

