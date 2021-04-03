Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

