Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,733 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Balchem worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.