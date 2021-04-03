Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.22 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

