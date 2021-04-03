Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $39,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.53.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.