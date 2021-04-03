Ocean Protocol Trading Up 10.6% This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $642.09 million and approximately $48.69 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00680298 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

