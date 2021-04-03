Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $355,245.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Offshift has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00007891 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $355,245.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,730.53 or 1.00103716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

