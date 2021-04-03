Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 115,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

