OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.31

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and traded as high as $51.22. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.