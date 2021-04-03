OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.35 ($0.66). 88,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 443,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.43. The company has a market cap of £44.85 million and a P/E ratio of -22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

