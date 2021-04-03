OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.68 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

