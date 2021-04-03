ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of ORBCOMM worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

