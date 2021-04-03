Orbs Trading Up 36.6% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $618.71 million and approximately $211.90 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

