Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ORE opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.52. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey bought 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,554,300. Insiders have acquired a total of 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $264,985 in the last three months.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

