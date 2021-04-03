Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $7.02 million and $853,527.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

