Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 152.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

