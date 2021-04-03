Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $17.40 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

