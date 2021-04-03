Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.82

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.82 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 928,042 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.80. The firm has a market cap of £32.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50.

In other news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

