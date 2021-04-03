Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 10,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,377,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

A number of analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.