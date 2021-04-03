Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSMT. Truist cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

