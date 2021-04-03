Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ OM opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

