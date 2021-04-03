Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $24.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

