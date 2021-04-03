Owens Corning Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

