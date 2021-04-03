Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OXM opened at $85.57 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

