Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,524.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524.17 ($19.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,005 ($26.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,860.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,844.07. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

