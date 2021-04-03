Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

