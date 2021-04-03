Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ HA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

