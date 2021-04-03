Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI opened at $22.00 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

