Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Waitr worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 266,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of WTRH opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $316.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

