Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.99 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.