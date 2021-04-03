Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,236 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

