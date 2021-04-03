Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $316,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

