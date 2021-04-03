Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.