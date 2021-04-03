Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $58,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,612. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

