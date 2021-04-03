Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $14.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $829.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.