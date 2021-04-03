Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $132,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.