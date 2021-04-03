Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.81.

TSE:PLC opened at C$34.81 on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

