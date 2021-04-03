Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.81.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.23. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.86 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.