Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. Park National has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

