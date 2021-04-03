Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PGPHF stock traded up $23.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,342.72. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $645.00 and a 52-week high of $1,342.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,119.10.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

