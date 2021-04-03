Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:J opened at $129.95 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

