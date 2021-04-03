Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

