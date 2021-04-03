Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

