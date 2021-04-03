Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,402,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.40. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

