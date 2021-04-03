Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Paychex stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

