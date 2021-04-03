PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 8.3% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 43,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,303,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.